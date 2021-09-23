Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6854452 VIRIN: 210923-D-BN624-0080 Resolution: 4846x3224 Size: 8.59 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Defense Official Participates in Chemical Weapons Conventional Coalition Meeting [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.