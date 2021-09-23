Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Participates in Chemical Weapons Conventional Coalition Meeting

    Defense Official Participates in Chemical Weapons Conventional Coalition Meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense Programs Brandi Vann participates in a virtual Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition meeting, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6854446
    VIRIN: 210923-D-BN624-0020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Official Participates in Chemical Weapons Conventional Coalition Meeting [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    chemical weapons
    CWC
    Brandi Vann

