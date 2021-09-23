Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible [Image 7 of 8]

    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Copmany, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete obstacles during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23. The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6854371
    VIRIN: 210923-M-DE426-0020
    Resolution: 4512x3212
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible
    Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    recruit training
    Crucible

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT