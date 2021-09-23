Recruits with Bravo Copmany, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete obstacles during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23. The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6854345
|VIRIN:
|210923-M-DE426-0008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruits with Bravo Company complete the Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
