    Flexible Laryngoscopy [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Emma Beer, Ear, Nose and Throat intern, performs a flexible laryngoscopy on a patient at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. Flexible laryngoscopy enables a doctor to get an immediate look at a patient’s throat and nasal passages. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:30
    Photo ID: 6853773
    VIRIN: 210923-A-HZ730-1024
    Resolution: 6789x4912
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flexible Laryngoscopy [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Air Force Medical Service
    ENT
    DHA
    flexible laryngoscopy

