U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Emma Beer, Ear, Nose and Throat intern, performs a flexible laryngoscopy on a patient at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. Flexible laryngoscopy enables a doctor to get an immediate look at a patient’s throat and nasal passages. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:30 Photo ID: 6853772 VIRIN: 210923-A-HZ730-1021 Resolution: 6140x4745 Size: 5.42 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flexible Laryngoscopy [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.