149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021

Spouses of 149th FIghter Wing members got the chance to taxi in an F-16, October 21, 2021 at Joint Bsae San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The spouse taxi program is a unique oportunity to experience suiting up and being inside of an operational F-16. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US