Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021 [Image 5 of 6]

    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Spouses of 149th FIghter Wing members got the chance to taxi in an F-16, October 21, 2021 at Joint Bsae San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The spouse taxi program is a unique oportunity to experience suiting up and being inside of an operational F-16. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:00
    Photo ID: 6853746
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-QB902-0007
    Resolution: 5400x3599
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021
    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021
    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021
    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021
    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021
    149th Fighter WIng Spouse Taxi 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT