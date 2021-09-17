11th MEU, USS Pearl Harbor transit Strait of Hormuz

210917-M-VW477-1006 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) A Marine with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), posts watch while transiting the Strait of Hormuz aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52). Pearl Harbor and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

