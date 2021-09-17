Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, USS Pearl Harbor transit Strait of Hormuz [Image 2 of 2]

    11th MEU, USS Pearl Harbor transit Strait of Hormuz

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210917-M-VW477-1012 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 17, 2021) Marines with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), post security on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Pearl Harbor and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 07:44
    Photo ID: 6853530
    VIRIN: 210917-M-VW477-1012
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
