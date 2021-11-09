Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 3 of 3]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    INDIAN OCEAN

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    INDIAN OCEAN (September 11, 2021) Sailors use chocks and chains to secure an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 11. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

