INDIAN OCEAN (September 11, 2021) Sailors use chocks and chains to secure an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 11. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 06:00 Photo ID: 6853348 VIRIN: 210911-N-HV010-1054 Resolution: 7174x4785 Size: 2.78 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.