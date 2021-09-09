INDIAN OCEAN (September 9, 2021) Boatswain’s mate 2nd Class Thomas Schnell, from Omaha, Neb., removes the chains off of an MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 9. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 05:57 Photo ID: 6853347 VIRIN: 210909-N-HV010-1255 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 2.93 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.