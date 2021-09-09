USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

INDIAN OCEAN (September 9, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Marroccelli, a tiltrotor crew chief, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands by as an MV-22B Osprey, also attached to VMM 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, gets refueled on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept 9. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

