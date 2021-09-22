210922-A-UH336-0081 BEIRUT (Sept. 22, 2021) – Lt. Zena Sabath, assigned to Combined Task Force 56, left, demonstrates medical techniques during a dive subject-matter-expert exchange at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 22. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6852516
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-UH336-0081
|Resolution:
|1025x683
|Size:
|613.41 KB
|Location:
|BEIRUT, LB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Central Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT