210922-A-UH336-0081 BEIRUT (Sept. 22, 2021) – Lt. Zena Sabath, assigned to Combined Task Force 56, left, demonstrates medical techniques during a dive subject-matter-expert exchange at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 22. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 Photo ID: 6852516 Location: BEIRUT, LB This work, Central Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joseph DeLuco, identified by DVIDS