210922-A-UH336-0040 BEIRUT (Sept. 22, 2021) – Capt. Roshenda Josephs, commanding officer of Military Sealift Command joint high-speed vessel USNS Choctaw County (JHSV 2), left, provides a ship tour to Capt. Haissam Dannaoyu, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Navy at Beirut Naval Base, Lebanon, Sept. 22. The Central Partnership mission in Lebanon is designed to build partner capacity through subject-matter-expert exchanges, enhancing interoperability and the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph DeLuco)

