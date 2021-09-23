Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Changes Command September, 2021 [Image 20 of 20]

    USS New Orleans Changes Command September, 2021

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Side boys aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) render honors to Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer of USS New Orleans, during a change-of-command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

