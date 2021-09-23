SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer of USS New Orleans (LPD 18), speaks during a change-of-command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 03:55 Photo ID: 6852432 VIRIN: 210922-N-XB010-1017 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Changes Command September, 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.