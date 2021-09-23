SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer of USS New Orleans (LPD 18), speaks during his change of command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 02:21 Photo ID: 6851610 VIRIN: 210923-N-SF230-1006 Resolution: 5998x4499 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.