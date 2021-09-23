Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans Change of Command [Image 3 of 7]

    USS New Orleans Change of Command

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Capt. Brian Schrum, departing commanding officer of USS New Orleans (LPD 18), speaks during his change of command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 02:21
    Photo ID: 6851600
    VIRIN: 210923-N-SF230-1002
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 911.7 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command
    USS New Orleans Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Change of Command
    USS New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT