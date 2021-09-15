USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) comes pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 17, 2021. Stockdale conducted a brief stop for resupply at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility. Stockdale, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

