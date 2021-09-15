Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) Personnel aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) toss a heaving line to Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daiman Bowlin, from Wilkesboro, North Carolina and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations department as it comes pierside at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 17, 2021. Stockdale conducted a brief stop for resupply at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility. Stockdale, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 02:13
    Photo ID: 6851552
    VIRIN: 210915-N-QY759-0105
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility
    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility
    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility
    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility
    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility
    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility
    USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    DDG
    USS Stockdale
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT