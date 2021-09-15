USS Stockdale Port Call at White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) Personnel aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) toss a heaving line to Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daiman Bowlin, from Wilkesboro, North Carolina and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations department as it comes pierside at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 17, 2021. Stockdale conducted a brief stop for resupply at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility. Stockdale, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

