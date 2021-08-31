Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunset [Image 2 of 4]

    Sunset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210831-N-YP246-1015 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Alexis Burciaga observes the sunset aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 22:53
    Photo ID: 6850833
    VIRIN: 210831-N-YP246-1015
    Resolution: 5007x3576
    Size: 750.09 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunset
    Sunset
    Sunset
    Sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    Pacific Ocean"
    "USS Green Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT