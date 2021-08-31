210831-N-YP246-1006 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2021) Sailors observe the sunset aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 22:53 Photo ID: 6850832 VIRIN: 210831-N-YP246-1006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 794.72 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN