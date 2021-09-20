Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Visits NML&PDC

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner, Captain Rachel Myaing, and CMDCM Jason Reynolds touring the Visual Information Directorate.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    #NMFSC #NML&PDC

