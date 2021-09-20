Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Visits NML&PDC

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Visits NML&amp;PDC

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    BETHESDA, Maryland (Sep. 20, 2021) – Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner and NMFSC Command Master Chief, Jason Reynolds, visited Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NML&PDC) headquarters today.
    During their visit, they met with NML&PDC leadership to introduce CMDCM Reynolds.
    “It is always great to return to Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command. This visit enabled CMDCM Reynolds to meet leaders and experts who develop and deliver the continuum of Navy Medicine leadership training to our professional staff. I enjoyed talking with officers from the Nurse Corps, Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, and Dental Corps, selected to attend the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (A-ROC),” said Rear Adm. Kuehner. “While touring the NML&PDC command, CMDCM Reynolds and I had the opportunity to meet with the board of directors and present an outstanding Sailor and Civilian with Commander’s coins for their impressive achievements. I was inspired by the progress made to clinical educational and treatment spaces, demonstrating the commitment to quality and safety standards. In addition we were afforded sneak previews of the top-shelf, professional video, graphics, and information products currently in progress at our state-of-the-art Visual Information Directorate (VID).”
    Kuehner currently serves as Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 20:31
    Story ID: 405826
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Visits NML&PDC, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NMFSC #NML&PDC

