Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner Visits NML&PDC

BETHESDA, Maryland (Sep. 20, 2021) – Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner and NMFSC Command Master Chief, Jason Reynolds, visited Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NML&PDC) headquarters today.

During their visit, they met with NML&PDC leadership to introduce CMDCM Reynolds.

“It is always great to return to Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command. This visit enabled CMDCM Reynolds to meet leaders and experts who develop and deliver the continuum of Navy Medicine leadership training to our professional staff. I enjoyed talking with officers from the Nurse Corps, Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, and Dental Corps, selected to attend the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (A-ROC),” said Rear Adm. Kuehner. “While touring the NML&PDC command, CMDCM Reynolds and I had the opportunity to meet with the board of directors and present an outstanding Sailor and Civilian with Commander’s coins for their impressive achievements. I was inspired by the progress made to clinical educational and treatment spaces, demonstrating the commitment to quality and safety standards. In addition we were afforded sneak previews of the top-shelf, professional video, graphics, and information products currently in progress at our state-of-the-art Visual Information Directorate (VID).”

Kuehner currently serves as Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

