    Coast Guard rescues 1 after vessel capsizes in Lake Charles, Louisiana [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 1 after vessel capsizes in Lake Charles, Louisiana

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Lake Charles boat crew rescued a man from the water after his vessel capsized in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sept. 22, 2021. A Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew arrived on scene, recovered the 23-year-old man from the water and transferred him to Memorial Park. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Lake Charles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:25
    Photo ID: 6850671
    VIRIN: 210922-G-CG108-1004
    Resolution: 512x384
    Size: 137.25 KB
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 after vessel capsizes in Lake Charles, Louisiana [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Coast Guard
    Capsize
    Person in Water

