A Coast Guard Station Lake Charles boat crew rescued a man from the water after his vessel capsized in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sept. 22, 2021. A Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew arrived on scene, recovered the 23-year-old man from the water and transferred him to Memorial Park. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Lake Charles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:25 Photo ID: 6850671 VIRIN: 210922-G-CG108-1004 Resolution: 512x384 Size: 137.25 KB Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 after vessel capsizes in Lake Charles, Louisiana [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.