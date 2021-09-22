A Coast Guard Station Lake Charles boat crew rescued a man from the water after his vessel capsized in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sept. 22, 2021. A Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew arrived on scene, recovered the 23-year-old man from the water and transferred him to Memorial Park. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Lake Charles)
This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 after vessel capsizes in Lake Charles, Louisiana [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
