Kate Hussey, a news reporter with WCTI, ensures the proper fit of her helmet before her flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2021. The Blue Angels will be the headlining performers at the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show scheduled for Sept. 25-26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:03 Photo ID: 6850653 VIRIN: 210922-M-KY087-1237 Resolution: 4224x3164 Size: 877.16 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.