    U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Donoghue, an aviation electrician, gives a pre-flight safety brief to Randall Siler, a middle school teacher, and Kate Hussey, a news reporter with WCTI, before their flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2021. The Blue Angels will be the headlining performers at the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show scheduled for Sept. 25-26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:03
    Photo ID: 6850652
    VIRIN: 210922-M-KY087-1221
    Resolution: 4579x2812
    Size: 674.06 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Air Show
    Blue Angels
    U.S. Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Dotmil

