Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One

British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines engage a simulated enemy while training for close-quarters battle during Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. CQB training allowed British Royal Marines to develop their skills, proficiently clear rooms and efficiently engage an enemy indoors. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Jack Chen)

