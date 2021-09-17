Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One [Image 27 of 27]

    Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines engage a simulated enemy while training for close-quarters battle during Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. CQB training allowed British Royal Marines to develop their skills, proficiently clear rooms and efficiently engage an enemy indoors. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Jack Chen)

    TAGS

    British Royal Marines
    RTT
    MCSFR
    43 Commando Fleet Protection Group
    Exercise Tartan Eagle
    Close-Quarter-Battle

