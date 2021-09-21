Expecting to raise $50 for Afghans, spouse ultimately contributes $8K

Mallory Whitt, pictured with her husband Capt. Daniel Whitt, began a fundraising effort to support the Afghan evacuees at Fort Lee in August. What she thought would amount to about $50 in contributions ballooned to more than $8,000 over a two-week period.

