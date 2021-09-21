Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expecting to raise $50 for Afghans, spouse ultimately contributes $8K [Image 1 of 2]

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Mallory Whitt, pictured with her husband Capt. Daniel Whitt, began a fundraising effort to support the Afghan evacuees at Fort Lee in August. What she thought would amount to about $50 in contributions ballooned to more than $8,000 over a two-week period.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expecting to raise $50 for Afghans, spouse ultimately contributes $8K [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Support
    Task Force Eagle
    CASCOM
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-News-2021
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

