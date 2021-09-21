Mallory Whitt, pictured with her husband Capt. Daniel Whitt, began a fundraising effort to support the Afghan evacuees at Fort Lee in August. What she thought would amount to about $50 in contributions ballooned to more than $8,000 over a two-week period.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6850345
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-US054-625
|Resolution:
|2870x1791
|Size:
|965.77 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expecting to raise $50 for Afghans, spouse ultimately contributes $8K [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expecting to raise $50 for Afghans, spouse ultimately contributes $8K
LEAVE A COMMENT