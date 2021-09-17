Hanscom Helping Organizations distribute gun locks during outreach event

Dr. Abigail Cutter, the installation Violence Prevention Integrator, distributes gun locks with Britni Bredeweg, Civilian Health Promotions Services coordinator, during a suicide prevention outreach event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 17. Hanscom Helping Organizations held the gun lock distribution effort as part of suicide prevention month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
