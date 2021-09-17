Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom Helping Organizations distribute gun locks during outreach event [Image 2 of 2]

    Hanscom Helping Organizations distribute gun locks during outreach event

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Dr. Abigail Cutter, the installation Violence Prevention Integrator, distributes gun locks with Britni Bredeweg, Civilian Health Promotions Services coordinator, during a suicide prevention outreach event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 17. Hanscom Helping Organizations held the gun lock distribution effort as part of suicide prevention month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:05
    Photo ID: 6850308
    VIRIN: 210917-F-TG847-0002
    Resolution: 4327x2879
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom Helping Organizations distribute gun locks during outreach event [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMS spirit displayed during season opener
    Hanscom Helping Organizations distribute gun locks during outreach event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    suicide prevention month
    gun lock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT