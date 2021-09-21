Hanscom Middle School’s Valerie Agurcia dribbles the ball during a home match against Lincoln Middle School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 21. The game was the first on the schedule this season for the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6850303 VIRIN: 210921-F-TG847-0019 Resolution: 4008x2667 Size: 5.76 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMS spirit displayed during season opener [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.