Hanscom Middle School’s Valerie Agurcia dribbles the ball during a home match against Lincoln Middle School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 21. The game was the first on the schedule this season for the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:06
|Photo ID:
|6850303
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-TG847-0019
|Resolution:
|4008x2667
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS spirit displayed during season opener [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
