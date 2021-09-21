Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS spirit displayed during season opener [Image 1 of 2]

    HMS spirit displayed during season opener

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Middle School’s Valerie Agurcia dribbles the ball during a home match against Lincoln Middle School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 21. The game was the first on the schedule this season for the Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6850303
    VIRIN: 210921-F-TG847-0019
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS spirit displayed during season opener [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soccer
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    athletics
    Hanscom Middle School

