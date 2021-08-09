Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations [Image 2 of 2]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stacia Zachary, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs superintendent, helps children with their shoes on Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 8, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

