Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stacia Zachary, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs superintendent, helps children with their shoes on Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 8, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)
|09.08.2021
|09.22.2021 08:45
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
