Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. Shelby Chapman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Mission Partner Support chief, comforts a child at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Chapman leads the community engagement team for Operation Allies Refuge. During the operation the community engagement team became a familiar face to the evacuees transiting through Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 08:45
|Photo ID:
|6849450
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-BJ371-527
|Resolution:
|7352x5240
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
