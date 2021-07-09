Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Shelby Chapman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Mission Partner Support chief, comforts a child at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Chapman leads the community engagement team for Operation Allies Refuge. During the operation the community engagement team became a familiar face to the evacuees transiting through Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

