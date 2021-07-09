Public affairs Airmen support children during Afghan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force Capt. Shelby Chapman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Mission Partner Support chief, comforts a child at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Chapman leads the community engagement team for Operation Allies Refuge. During the operation the community engagement team became a familiar face to the evacuees transiting through Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)

Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE