CTEF DIVESTMENT

Members of the Peshmerga Regional Guard Brigade receive shipments of humvees from U.S. Coalition counterparts via the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program, Erbil, Iraq., Sep. 22, 2021. The CTEF program provides our partner forces with equipment to enhance overall strength and capabilities in defeating Daesh and emphasizes the Coalition's commitment to ensure their defeat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin)

