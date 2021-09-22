Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTEF DIVESTMENT

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Members of the Peshmerga Regional Guard Brigade receive shipments of humvees from U.S. Coalition counterparts via the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program, Erbil, Iraq., Sep. 22, 2021. The CTEF program provides our partner forces with equipment to enhance overall strength and capabilities in defeating Daesh and emphasizes the Coalition's commitment to ensure their defeat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Erbil
    Peshmerga
    Kurdistan
    Iraq

