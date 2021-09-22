Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Food & Supplies Donation [Image 1 of 2]

    Sasebo Food &amp; Supplies Donation

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Philemon Okoh, a chaplain at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Religious Ministries delivers donations to Mind Factory, a local non-profit organization in Sasebo, Japan Sept. 22, 2021. The donations were collected from the CFAS community in support of Mind Factory to help the homeless and unemployed in the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6849127
    VIRIN: 210922-N-CA060-1006
    Resolution: 5166x3690
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    TAGS

    CFAS
    food drive
    donations
    Religious Ministries

