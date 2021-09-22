Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Craig Friend, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Religious Ministries, delivers donations to Mind Factory, a local non-profit organization in Sasebo, Japan Sept. 22, 2021. The donations were collected from the CFAS community in support of Mind Factory to help the homeless and unemployed in the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

