    USS The Sullivans Change of Command 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS The Sullivans Change of Command 2021

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 21, 2021) Cmdr. David Burkett, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) gives a speech during a change of command ceremony. USS The Sullivans is currently attached to United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group, which is operating in 7th Fleet supporting mutual shared prosperity and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kelly Harris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans Change of Command 2021 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US 7th Fleet
    Change of Command
    Yokosuka
    USS The Sullivans

