USS The Sullivans Change of Command 2021

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 21, 2021) Cmdr. David Burkett, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) gives a speech during a change of command ceremony. USS The Sullivans is currently attached to United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group, which is operating in 7th Fleet supporting mutual shared prosperity and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kelly Harris)
