USS The Sullivans Holds Change of Command

By Ensign Kelly Harris, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Public Affairs



YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Sept. 21, 2021) – Cmdr. James R. Diefenderfer, Jr. assumed command of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) from Cmdr. David L. Burkett during a change of command ceremony, on the ship’s flight deck at Naval Station Yokosuka, on September 21.



Cmdr. Burkett departs after a 15-month command tour aboard The Sullivans. Previously he served as the executive officer before taking command in June of 2020 as part of the Surface Navy’s fleet-up program.



The closed ceremony provided an opportunity to recognize Cmdr. Burkett’s leadership as commanding officer. Since taking command, he led the ship through the Covid-19 Pandemic keeping The Sullivans’ mission ready and her crew safe. During his tenure, he completed numerous certifications during the basic, advanced and integrated phase of training, deployed to 6th Fleet in 2020, and concluded his time on board escorting HMS Queen Elizabeth through 6th Fleet, 5th Fleet, and 7th Fleet during her 2021 maiden deployment.



"I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to lead this ship and crew, and proud of the way each Sailor and their families handled the adversity of the last year and a half.” said Cmdr. Burkett.



“This team continues to live up to the legacy of The Sullivans Brothers as each of us strives to do our best and make a team that can’t be beat.” said Cmdr. Burkett.



Cmdr. Diefenderfer, who joined The Sullivans’ crew as executive officer in May 2020, is a native of Delaware and earned his commission through the United States Naval Academy in 2003. He completed sea tours aboard USS Chosin (CG 65), USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



Ashore, Cmdr. Diefenderfer served as Shift Engineer at the Nuclear Power Training Unit, Ballston Spa, NY at the S8G/AFR Prototype, on the Navy Staff in the Navy Warfare Group (OPNAV N515) and on the U.S. Northern Command Staff as a Missile Defense Officer and as Aide-de-Camp to the Commander.



“I am humbled and honored to have the distinct opportunity to be a part of The Sullivans’ supremely talented and close knit team,” said Cmdr. Diefenderfer. “The crew truly embodies The Sullivans’ namesake, fighting spirit and family dedication that George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert demonstrated in their service to our country.”



The Sullivans is mid-deployment with the HMS Queen Elizabeth and CSG-21 as The Sullivans escorts the Queen Elizabeth on her maiden voyage around the world. “Deploying with the HMS Queen Elizabeth and CSG-21 is a special opportunity to demonstrate interoperability with our international partners,” said Cmdr. Diefenderfer. This historic deployment will mark the beginning of Cmdr. Diefenderfers’ command tour aboard The Sullivans.



"Thank you Cmdr Burkett for your unwavering support and professionalism,” said Commodorre Steven Moorhouse, commander of the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group. “As ever, your motto says it all Courage, Honour Commitment & We Stick Together."



Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) are humbled and proud to continue the special relationship with the United Kingdom through the deployment of Carrier Strike Group 21. Their interoperability with the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and additional international allies will preserve our collective military advantage and reinforce rules-based international order. The United States and United Kingdom’s forward-deployed forces remain ready to respond to crises globally as a combined maritime force – we stand together.



