    2nd Infantry Division Chief of Staff participates in specialized physical training [Image 2 of 2]

    2nd Infantry Division Chief of Staff participates in specialized physical training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Kade Bowers 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Col. W. Maria Bochat, the chief of staff for the 2nd Infantry Division, and other senior leaders participate in a specialized physical training session. Bochat is the first female chief of staff for the division. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald.)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
