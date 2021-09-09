2nd Infantry Division Chief of Staff speaks at event honoring 9/11

U.S. Army Col. W. Maria Bochat, the chief of staff for the 2nd Infantry Division addresses attendees at an event commemorating 9/11 September 9, 2021 on Camp Humphreys. Col. Bochat was a member of the initial team in the event. (Photo by Pfc. Heewon Cho.)

