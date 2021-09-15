SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in an antiterrorism force protection exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 22:02 Photo ID: 6849028 VIRIN: 210916-N-NJ919-1037 Resolution: 4561x3041 Size: 2.34 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Antiterrorism Force Protection Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.