    USS America Conducts Antiterrorism Force Protection Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Antiterrorism Force Protection Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in an antiterrorism force protection exercise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 22:01
    Photo ID: 6849027
    VIRIN: 210916-N-NJ919-1020
    Resolution: 4789x3193
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Antiterrorism Force Protection Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Drill
    USS America
    AFTP

