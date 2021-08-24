Fort Greely, FAA partnership keeps planes flying, saves money

FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES 08.24.2021 Courtesy Photo IMCOM-Pacific

Robert Reed, Fort Greely navigation technician (left), and Joe Martinek, Federal Aviation Administration Instrument Landing System Instrument Landing System instructor (right), lay out one of the six phased cables used to create ILS glide slope signals while training and perform maintenance on the ILS as part of the FAA ILS training at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska’s Fort Greely from July 14 to Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Brian Fraiser)