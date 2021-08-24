Federal Aviation Administration Instrument Landing System instructor Joe Martinek connects cabling to an ILS antenna (left image) and Art Chase is measuring antenna signal strength while training and performing maintenance on the ILS as part of FAA ILS training at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska’s Fort Greely from July 14 to Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Brian Fraiser)
Fort Greely, FAA partnership keeps planes flying, saves money
