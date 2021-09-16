Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama [Image 2 of 3]

    Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Remodeling is scheduled to begin this month on the intersection on Camp Zama at Sendai Street and Ishinomaki Avenue. The 10-month, four-phase construction process is scheduled to begin this month and conclude in July 2022, and will create a traditional four-way intersection that will hopefully reduce driver confusion and decrease accidents. As seen here, the crossing at Ishinomaki Avenue is not a straight line; it requires drivers heading going either north or south to make two small 90-degree turns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6848942
    VIRIN: 210916-A-HP857-181
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 601.63 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama
    Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama
    Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Directorate of Public Works
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT