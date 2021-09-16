Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama

Remodeling is scheduled to begin this month on the intersection on Camp Zama at Sendai Street and Ishinomaki Avenue. The 10-month, four-phase construction process is scheduled to begin this month and conclude in July 2022, and will create a traditional four-way intersection that will hopefully reduce driver confusion and decrease accidents. As seen here, the crossing at Ishinomaki Avenue is not a straight line; it requires drivers heading going either north or south to make two small 90-degree turns.

