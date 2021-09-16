Remodeling is scheduled to begin this month on the intersection on Camp Zama at Sendai Street and Ishinomaki Avenue. The 10-month, four-phase construction process is scheduled to begin this month and conclude in July 2022, and will create a traditional four-way intersection that will hopefully reduce driver confusion and decrease accidents. As seen here, the crossing at Ishinomaki Avenue is not a straight line; it requires drivers heading going either north or south to make two small 90-degree turns.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 19:43
|Photo ID:
|6848941
|VIRIN:
|210916-A-HP857-988
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|573.58 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Construction set to begin to remodel unique intersection on Camp Zama
LEAVE A COMMENT